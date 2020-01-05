Cincinnati-bound bus involved in deadly Pennsylvania Turnpike crash, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A tour bus heading for Cincinnati was involved in the deadly Pennsylvania Turnpike crash that killed five and sent dozens to the hospital, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
State police said the the bus was traveling from Rockaway, New Jersey to Cincinnati, Ohio.
They said the bus was traveling on a downhill curve and struck an embankment. Various commercial vehicles that were behind the bus on the turnpike then struck the bus.
In addition to the bus, three tractor-trailers and a car were involved in the crash, according to state police.
The name on the bus said Ohio Coach, which according to their website, runs daily bus service to New York, Columbus, Cincinnati, Lexington, Louisville, Dayton, Springfield, Vandalia, and Wheeling.
A turnpike spokesman told The Associated Press that the Westmoreland County coroner confirmed the deaths in the early Sunday crash.
Fifty-seven people in total were transported to three separate area hospitals with injuries, according to state police.
According to police, the victims range in age from as young as 7 to in their 60s.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
