Clarksville Police searching for man wanted for questioning in Saturday shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Clarksville Police have issued a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) for a man they’d like to question regarding a Saturday afternoon shooting in Clarksville.
Police say the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Saturday. No one was injured.
Police say Joshua Vogler is not only wanted for questioning in this shooting, but is also wanted out of Clark County.
Vogler should be considered armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution, if approached at all.
Vogler is described as a black male, 5′9″, with hazel eyes and black hair. He’s also described as being 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red jacked similar to the one in the wanted poster.
If you see Vogler, call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.