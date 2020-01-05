Diesel spill in Mercer County caused by semi crash

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A semi crash in Mercer County Saturday morning caused gallons of oil and diesel fuel to spill onto the roadway, leading to a three hour lane closure and road cleanup.
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office reported a crash with a commercial vehicle around 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning on Burgin Road at the KY 127 Bypass.
Investigators said that the semi had side-swiped two vehicles and then ran into a tree. The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and no other injuries were reported.
The crash caused several gallons of oil and fuel to spill onto the roadway. Burgin Road was closed off at the bypass as crews worked to clean up the accident site and remove all of the spilled fuel.
The road was cleared around 12:45 p.m. Saturday morning.
