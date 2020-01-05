Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kamar Baldwin shrugged off an injured ankle and scored all 20 of his points in the second half to lead No. 11 Butler past Creighton 71-57. Sean McDermott added 18 points and a career-high 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Butler has won five straight. Marcus Zegarowski finished with 15 points for Creighton. The Bluejays had won eight in a row. Butler took control with a 14-3 run midway through the first half and never trailed again. Baldwin helped close it out late. The Bulldogs held Creighton to its second-lowest scoring total of the season.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jalen Smith scored 19 points, Aaron Wiggins and Anthony Cowan Jr. had 13 apiece and No. 15 Maryland returned to form with a 75-59 rout of cold-shooting Indiana. Darryl Morsell scored 12 for the Terrapins, who climbed to No. 3 in mid-December before losing successive games to Penn State and Seton Hall. An unimpressive win over Bryant followed on Dec. 29, but Maryland opened the New Year in dominant fashion against the Hoosiers. Devonte Green led Indiana with 18 points and center Joey Brunk had nine points and 10 rebounds.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — John Mooney matched his career high with 28 points and pulled down 14 rebounds, Prentiss Hubb had 22 points and Notre Dame held off Syracuse 88-87. Notre Dame won its second straight in the Carrier Dome for the first time since the Irish won on their first three visits _ in 1986, 1990 and 1992. Syracuse saw its three-game winning streak end. T.J. Gibbs finished with 21 points. Buddy Boeheim led Syracuse with 23 points, Joe Girard had 20 and Elijah Hughes 19. Marek Dolezaj had 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — This has been a cruel offseason in IndyCar with the firings of popular drivers James Hinchcliffe and Sebastien Bourdais. Both were unexpectedly dumped by their teams with little notice and very few available options for 2020. Bourdais landed a sports car ride and will run the full IMSA season. Hinchcliffe has yet to announce anything for his schedule. But both want to be back in IndyCar and their rival competitors believe they deserve rides. The firings have made for a chaotic offseason at a time IndyCar is trying to rebuild into a relevant series.