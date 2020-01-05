IU’s offense misfires as Terps romp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Life on the Big Ten road can at times be brutal and a brutal day it was on Saturday for the Indiana Hoosiers. IU couldn’t make shots and the Maryland Terrapins rolled by the Hoosiers 75-59 at College Park, MD.
"Tough afternoon for us ", said Indiana head coach Archie Miller. " Maryland made things difficult for us around the basket." Indiana shot just 36.1 percent from the field and connected on just 4 of 18 from the arc.
The Terps pulled away in the second half, going on a 21 to 5 run. Indiana was led in scoring by Devonte Green who tallied 18 points. Teammate Joey Brunk added nine points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
The Hoosiers are now 11-3. IU’s next game comes Wednesday night at 7:00 P.M. in Bloomington where they’ll host Northwestern.
