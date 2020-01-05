Kentucky State Representative Charles Booker announces run for US Senate in 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Charles Booker, Kentucky State Representative, has announced on Sunday that he will be seeking the Democratic nomination in the US Senate race in 2020.
Booker had said back in November that he was exploring an official run against current Senator Mitch McConnell. McConnell has been re-elected five times since his first election in 1984.
An announcement was held on Sunday afternoon at Manhattan on Broadway where Booker announced to his supporters his bid to run against McConnell in the 2020 election.
“Today, I am entering the race for the U.S. Senate,” Charles Booker said. “But this isn’t the start of a campaign, this is the beginning of a movement. A movement of the people taking on the powerful. A movement of Kentuckians whose voices haven’t been heard. A movement of regular folks coming together to say we’re not going to be lied to, ignored, and robbed by politicians any longer. Because folks across Kentucky are ready for change.”
In November, an exploratory committee was launched where Booker traveled statewide to ask voters about the issues that mattered most to them. Booker listened to concerns about medical and student loan debt, and has promised to be an ally for organized labor and working-class families.
During his time in office, Booker has fought for gun safety reform, voting rights, policies supporting strong labor unions, and criminal justice. He has alsp passed bipartisan legislation as state representative to help Kentuckians get insulin in emergency situations.
Booker will be seeking nomination alongside Democratic frontrunner Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot that announced her campaign to run for US Senate in July of 2019.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.