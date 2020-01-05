Man dies after altercation at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after an altercation at a bar on Bardstown Road early Sunday morning.
According to LMPD, calls came in around 1:15 a.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of Bardstown Road. WAVE 3 News later learned the run was to the Nowhere Bar, located at 1133 Bardstown Road.
When officers arrived, they found a male in his 30s suffering serious physical injuries.
The victim was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he died Sunday afternoon. His name hasn’t been released.
The investigation is ongoing and is currently being handled by Major Crimes Division.
