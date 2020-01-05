One man seriously injured after altercation on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is in the hospital with serious injuries after an altercation on Bardstown Road early Sunday morning.
According to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff, calls came in around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning to the 1100 block of Bardstown Road. When officers arrived, they found a male in his 30s suffering serious physical injuries.
Victim was transported to University Hospital where his condition is unknown.
Investigation is ongoing and is currently being handled by Major Crimes Division.
