Richards, Quickley a dynamic duo in UK’s win over Missouri

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Nick Richards carried the load for No.17 Kentucky before Immanuel Quickley finished the job for the Wildcats.
Quickley scored a career-high 23 points, Nick Richards had 21
and Kentucky beat Missouri 71-59 Saturday in the Southeastern Conference opener for both schools.
Richards scored 14 of the Wildcats’ first 16 points and had 17 by halftime, including a key 3-point play. Quickley’s 3 put Kentucky (10-3, 1-0) ahead to stay, and he was just getting started.Quickley was 4 of 8 from behind the arc and 5 of 9 overall. He also went 9 for 9 at the line, part of a 27-for-30 performance for Kentucky as a team
."My way of changing a game is usually a 3-point shot," said Quickley, who surpassed his previous best of 18 points from last Saturday’s victory against Louisville. “We’ve got other guys, they dunk, they block shots. Any way you can change a game, you want to use that to the best of your ability.”
Richards went 9 for 13 from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double. The junior forward also blocked four shots before fouling out with 3:52 left.
UK plays at Georgia at 9:00P.M. on Tuesday night.
