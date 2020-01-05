Semi catches fire on I-64 East in Woodford County

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have shut down portion of I-64 Eastbound in Woodford County due to a semi-truck that caught on fire.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported that around 11:50 a.m. Sunday morning a semi had caught fire at mile marker 58 near the Versailles/Frankfort exit.
Versailles Police Department and fire crews were dispatched on scene. The semi fire was extinguished, but both lanes of the interstate were closed to allow the scene to be cleared.
No word on any injuries at this time.
One lane was reopened to traffic around 12:30 p.m. according to KYTC, but the other will remain closed until crews finish working the scene.
