Seminoles pull away in second half, top Cards 78-65

Despite Louisville’s Jordan Nwora pouring in 32 points, the Seminoles had answers nearly every time a Nwora bucket would cut into the visitors’ lead. Nwora scored 21 in the first half ,yet Florida State owned the lead at the intermission 39 to 32. The 'Noles guard, M.J. Walker enjoyed a terrific first half time as he tallied 17 to help his team build a nice cushion.