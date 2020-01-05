Seminoles pull away in second half, top Cards 78-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -In the post-game press conference at the KFC Yum! Center, following Florida State’s 13 point victory over Louisville, Cards’head coach Chris Mack summed up what had just happened.
“For really the entire game, they were the tougher team”, said Mack. " I thought our guards got manhandled. They just shot over top of us, especially in the second half," he added.
Despite Louisville’s Jordan Nwora pouring in 32 points, the Seminoles had answers nearly every time a Nwora bucket would cut into the visitors’ lead. Nwora scored 21 in the first half ,yet Florida State owned the lead at the intermission 39 to 32. The 'Noles guard, M.J. Walker enjoyed a terrific first half time as he tallied 17 to help his team build a nice cushion.
Nwora connected on a trey to cut into F.S.U.'s second half lead. Louisville then trained 41 to 37. Then Florida State’s Trent Forrest scored back-to-back hoops to boost his team out to a 50 to 40 advantage. Forrest rang up 20 points for the winner.
Walker led the Seminoles with 23 points. He connected on a huge triple and the Cards then trailed 62 to 53 with eight minutes to play. The Cards got no closer than seven points the rest of the way and State triumphed 78 to 65. Louisville’s regular season mark slipped to 11 -3.
“There’s no doubt our kids played very well and I’m proud,” said F.S.U. head coach Leonard Hamilton. " That was driven though by the fact that as we prepared for Louisville, the players saw just how good they are".
Next up the Cards, a Tuesday night 7:00 P.M. home contest against the Miami Hurricanes.
