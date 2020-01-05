Triple Crown winner Justify’s first official foal born in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The first foal bred by 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify was born Friday at Amaroo Farm in Lexington.
According to a Facebook post by Audley Farm in Berryville, Virginia, the filly was born on January 3rd and was the first foal from Justify. The foal was born from mare Foreign Affair.
Bloodhorse, a Thoroughbred racing news website, reported that the new filly will be designated as Kentucky-bred since the mare Foreign Affair was boarded at Amaroo Farm in Lexington.
Justify, the most recent winner of the Triple Crown, retired in 2018 weeks after his win at the Belmont Stakes after an ankle injury. Justify won all six of his races run, and was the first Triple Crown winner since Seattle Slew in 1977 to go undefeated.
