Be a hotdogger: Oscar Mayer looking for new Weinermobile driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’ve ever dreamed of driving the world famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile, now may be your chance!
Oscar Mayer is now looking for applicants for a new Weinermobile driver, also known as a ‘Hotdogger’.
The opening was announced Monday morning through an Instagram post.
The company is looking for college seniors who have an appetite for adventure who will drive the Weinermobile throughout the nation and promote Oscar Mayer through TV appearances, interviews, and charity and promotional events.
Applicants should have a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degree preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing, though the company says applicants are not limited to those degrees.
The job is a full time, one-year paid assignment, and offers a competitive salary, benefits, and team apparel paid for by Oscar Mayer.
For more information on how you can apply, click or tap here.
