Cards fall, Cats move up in AP poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL dropped six spots to #13 and UK moved up three spots to #14 in the AP Top 25 this week.
The Cards fell to then #18 Florida State 78-65 on Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center. UofL is now 11-3.
UK (10-3, 1-0 SEC) beat Missouri 71-59 on Saturday at Rupp Arena.
The Cards host Miami (9-4, 1-2 ACC) on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
The Cats visit Georgia (10-3, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday night at 9 p.m.
Here is the new poll with first place votes in parentheses.
1. Gonzaga (54) 16-1 1607 1
2. Duke (9) 13-1 1545 2
3. Kansas (2) 11-2 1513 3
4. Baylor 11-1 1386 6
5. Auburn 13-0 1317 8
6. Butler 14-1 1181 11
7. San Diego St. 15-0 1130 13
8. Michigan St. 12-3 1129 14
9. Oregon 12-3 1075 4
10. Florida St. 13-2 966 18
11. Ohio St. 11-3 924 5
12. Maryland 12-2 863 15
13. Louisville 11-3 844 7
14. Kentucky 10-3 811 17
15. Dayton 13-2 614 20
16. Villanova 10-3 604 10
17. West Virginia 11-2 599 16
18. Virginia 11-2 556 19
19. Michigan 10-4 502 12
20. Penn St. 12-2 456 21
21. Memphis 12-2 455 9
22. Texas Tech 10-3 287 22
23. Wichita St. 13-1 252 24
24. Arizona 11-3 184 25
25. Colorado 12-3 81 -
Others receiving votes: Iowa 63, Seton Hall 48, Arkansas 38, Marquette 25, Xavier 18, Wisconsin 17, Houston 8, Creighton 6, Washington 6, VCU 5, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, Liberty 2, N. Iowa 2, BYU 1, Purdue 1, Stephen F. Austin 1.
