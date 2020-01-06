Cards remain #7, Hoosiers move up, Cats drop in AP Women’s Top 25

UofL guard Dana Evans (Source: Kendrick Haskins)
By Kent Taylor | January 6, 2020 at 3:41 PM EST - Updated January 6 at 3:41 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a come from behind win 60-55 over Duke on Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center, the UofL women remain #7 in this weeks AP Top 25.

The Cards (14-1, 3-0 ACC) visit Miami (9-5, 1-2 ACC) on Thursday night at 8 p.m.

The Cats (12-2, 1-1 SEC) beat #22 Tennessee 80-76 on Sunday, but dropped their SEC opener 99-72 at #4 South Carolina last Thursday. UK dropped from #13 to #14. They visit Alabama (10-5, 0-2 SEC) on Thursday night at 8 p.m.

Indiana (12-2, 2-0 Big Ten) is at Illinois (9-4, 0-2 Big Ten) tonight at 7 p.m. The Hoosiers moved up from #14 to #12 this week.

Here is the Top 25 with first place votes in parentheses:

1. UConn (19) 12-0 721 1

2. Oregon (7) 12-1 708 2

3. Oregon St. (3) 14-0 682 3

4. South Carolina (1) 14-1 669 4

5. Stanford 13-1 626 5

6. Baylor 11-1 614 6

7. Louisville 14-1 574 7

8. UCLA 14-0 531 10

9. NC State 14-0 529 9

10. Texas A&M 13-1 468 11

11. Florida St. 14-1 465 8

12. Indiana 12-2 389 14

13. Mississippi St. 14-2 371 15

14. Kentucky 12-2 367 13

15. DePaul 13-2 316 16

16. Gonzaga 14-1 303 17

17. Maryland 10-3 278 12

18. Arizona 13-1 243 18

19. West Virginia 11-1 239 19

20. Missouri St. 12-2 155 21

21. Arkansas 13-2 150 20

22. South Dakota 15-2 92 -

23. Tennessee 11-3 89 22

24. Michigan 11-3 71 -

25. Princeton 12-1 19 -

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 18, Rutgers 14, Iowa 10, Syracuse 9, TCU 9, Miami 6, Florida Gulf Coast 5, Arizona St. 3, Minnesota 2, Texas 2, Nebraska 2, Kansas 1.

