Cards remain #7, Hoosiers move up, Cats drop in AP Women’s Top 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a come from behind win 60-55 over Duke on Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center, the UofL women remain #7 in this weeks AP Top 25.
The Cards (14-1, 3-0 ACC) visit Miami (9-5, 1-2 ACC) on Thursday night at 8 p.m.
The Cats (12-2, 1-1 SEC) beat #22 Tennessee 80-76 on Sunday, but dropped their SEC opener 99-72 at #4 South Carolina last Thursday. UK dropped from #13 to #14. They visit Alabama (10-5, 0-2 SEC) on Thursday night at 8 p.m.
Indiana (12-2, 2-0 Big Ten) is at Illinois (9-4, 0-2 Big Ten) tonight at 7 p.m. The Hoosiers moved up from #14 to #12 this week.
Here is the Top 25 with first place votes in parentheses:
1. UConn (19) 12-0 721 1
2. Oregon (7) 12-1 708 2
3. Oregon St. (3) 14-0 682 3
4. South Carolina (1) 14-1 669 4
5. Stanford 13-1 626 5
6. Baylor 11-1 614 6
7. Louisville 14-1 574 7
8. UCLA 14-0 531 10
9. NC State 14-0 529 9
10. Texas A&M 13-1 468 11
11. Florida St. 14-1 465 8
12. Indiana 12-2 389 14
13. Mississippi St. 14-2 371 15
14. Kentucky 12-2 367 13
15. DePaul 13-2 316 16
16. Gonzaga 14-1 303 17
17. Maryland 10-3 278 12
18. Arizona 13-1 243 18
19. West Virginia 11-1 239 19
20. Missouri St. 12-2 155 21
21. Arkansas 13-2 150 20
22. South Dakota 15-2 92 -
23. Tennessee 11-3 89 22
24. Michigan 11-3 71 -
25. Princeton 12-1 19 -
Others receiving votes: Northwestern 18, Rutgers 14, Iowa 10, Syracuse 9, TCU 9, Miami 6, Florida Gulf Coast 5, Arizona St. 3, Minnesota 2, Texas 2, Nebraska 2, Kansas 1.
