Daniel Cameron sworn in as AG during midnight ceremony at UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Daniel Cameron has been sworn in as Kentucky's 51st Attorney General.
The ceremony took place just after midnight Monday at UofL’s Brandeis School of Law.
Cameron has been serving as Kentucky’s attorney general since Dec. 17.
He finished the term of Andy Beshear, who was elected governor following a tight race with incumbent Matt Bevin.
Cameron is the first African-American attorney general in Kentucky history. He’s also a UofL graduate and a Hardin County native, and he also worked as legal counsel for Sen. Mitch Mcconnell.
Cameron’s mother and McConnell attended the swearing-in service.
“I’m grateful to be able to serve in this capacity, and we want to be intentional about our responsibility about being a voice for the voiceless, to look out for and really be a voice for those who have been marginalized and downtrodden in our society,” Cameron said.
Kentucky’s new secretary of state, Michael Adams, also was sworn in during the overnight hours during a ceremony in Frankfort.
Adams beat Heather French Henry in November.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.