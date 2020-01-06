Death investigation ongoing off of South Park Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a body was found off of South Park Road.
Police were called to the 3100 block of South Park Road just before 5 p.m. Sunday night. When they arrived, police found “an obviously deceased white or Hispanic male in his 20′s.”
Major Crimes Division is investigating.
No arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.
