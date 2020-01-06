Family identifies man found dead off South Park Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More questions than answers surround Louisville’s latest homicide after a body was found off the side of a highway Sunday.
The victim, a Hispanic man in his 20s, was found in a wooded area off South Park Road, Louisville Metro Police said. Outside of that, the department didn’t offer any other details. Investigators have not said how they believe the victim died.
The victim’s family members said his name was Juan Cuevas. He’d just celebrated a birthday.
Police got the call about the body just before 5 p.m. at the 3100 block of South Park Road. Detectives had to use a rope to scale down the embankment near where the victim was found.
An autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
This story will be updated.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD
