Flu case numbers on the rise into the new year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over the past week, the number of flu cases have been on the rise with flu activity high in 37 states, according to the Center for Disease Control.
The latest information from the CDC shows an increase from just 28 states from the week before. Both Kentucky and Indiana have both been listed as states with high flu activity.
Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness reported 886 new cases during the week, which was a 30 percent increase from the week before.
Norton Healthcare has also confirmed that last week, more than 2,000 flu cases were diagnosed in the Louisville and Southern Indiana areas. They say that this season there have been more than 5,000 cases. The most heavily affected have been in western and southern Louisville and Bullitt County.
Across the US, more than six million people have contracted the flu virus this season. There have been nearly 3,000 deaths reported, with 27 of those deaths being children.
Flu shots are still recommended for anyone who has yet to get one. The vaccine will take two weeks to fully protect, but once that happens it can lessen the severity of flu symptoms if the virus is caught.
