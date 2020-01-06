FORECAST: Brief wintry mix in Southern Kentucky early Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Little to no snow accumulation in Southern Kentucky early Tuesday
- Heavy rain arrives in time for the weekend with flash and river flooding potential
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a fast-moving system that will produce a mix of rain and snow in Southern Kentucky only.
Lows temperatures will get down to freezing in Louisville.
Rain and snow wrap up in Southern Kentucky by mid-morning with little to no accumulation.
Partly sunny skies return for all by afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Wednesday will be a return to nearly full sunshine but high temperatures will still be in the mid-40s.
