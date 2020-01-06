FORECAST: Great start to the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine for this Monday with highs pretty close to where they should be for early January.
Clouds increase in advance of our next storm system Monday night. There is a chance of rain or snow after midnight and mainly south of the Bluegrass Parkway. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Quick-hitting risk for rain/snow across our southern counties at sunrise Tuesday, Otherwise clearing out with increasing sunshine amounts. Cold night.
Heavy rain, wind and t-storms are becoming likely Friday and Saturday. The risk is there for flash flooding and river flooding. An Alert Day already has been issued for this system.
