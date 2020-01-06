Green, Northern Iowa host Indiana St.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Northern Iowa's Green has averaged 18.4 points while Trae Berhow has put up 14.1 points and 4.9 rebounds. For the Sycamores, Key has averaged 18.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while Jordan Barnes has put up 12.6 points, four rebounds and four assists.TERRIFIC TYREKE: Key has connected on 41.4 percent of the 58 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 11 over the last three games. He's also converted 91 percent of his free throws this season.