Joseph Oberhansley: Accused killer, cannibal ruled incompetent for trial again

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - There’s been yet another turn in the seemingly endless journey toward justice for a woman who was raped and brutally killed in her home in 2014.
Joseph Oberhansley, 38, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Tammy Jo Blanton, in her Jeffersonville home, then eating parts of her body.
And now, for the second time, Oberhansley has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.
“This is the absolute right thing,” defense attorney Bart Betteau told the News and Tribune on Monday. “From the nature of the case itself — the accusations — and just Joseph’s behavior both in and out of court, there really is no question that he is incompetent. He can’t assist in his defense nor does he really have an understanding to the procedures.”
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull told the News and Tribune that he still believes the case will go to trial at some point.
“I do believe that it will go to trial and I do believe that he will be convicted,” Mull told the newspaper.
Over the last 18 months or so, Oberhansley had been ruled competent, incompetent and then competent again, allowing prosecutors to take the accused killer to trial.
And after pre-trial publicity moved the case to northern Indiana in August 2019, a mistrial was declared on the first day when a witness made a comment that was ruled inadmissible.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.