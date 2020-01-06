Kentucky constitutional officers sworn into office

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky officially has a new Secretary of State, And for the second time in less than a month, Attorney General Daniel Cameron has been sworn into office.
There was a lot of talk on Monday about what will happen in each individual office of the new constitutional officers. A lot of that revolved around what they can do to work together to make sure that Kentucky is moving forward.
“We can make this work,” Governor Andy Beshear said, sharing his vision of unity. “We succeed when we put our divisions aside. We succeed when we don’t view opponents or disagreements as enemies.”
All positions filled Monday were Republicans who will now all work under newly elected Democratic Governor Andy Beshear.
Auditor Mike Harmon, Treasurer Allison Ball, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles have been through this ceremony before.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron has too, sort of. For the second time in a month, Cameron was sworn into office.
The first time, he filled the vacancy left by former Attorney General Beshear.
"It’s just again another reminder of how awesome the opportunity is that has bestowed upon me by Kentuckians,” Cameron said.
Cameron also took time to thank Kentuckians for making him the first African American person elected into a statewide office.
