Man seen on video being stabbed by Kroger security guard in Louisville sues company

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Kroger customer, who police say was stabbed on New Year's Eve by a store security guard, has filed suit against the company.
Jason Ashley is seeking $1 million after he says the guard punched him, stabbed him in the back and cut his face with a knife at the Kroger near Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters Trace.
Ashley said he showed up at closing time to make a quick transaction, but the guard wouldn't let him inside.
“He got in my face, and I turned to walk away,” Ashley said. “And he said something, and I turned to ask him what he said, and he reached and grabbed me by my throat.”
Police said they arrested the security guard, John Griggs, 63, after store video showed Griggs grabbing the customer by the neck and then stabbing him with a pocketknife.
Griggs is charged with felony assault and pleaded not guilty.
“I saw the knife when he went across my face, and I realized that my back felt wet,” Ashley said. “And I reached back, felt my back and it was covered in blood.”
Ashley said the stab wound to his back was three inches deep.
“No one should go into a place that feels like home and feel like they could be stabbed as a result of going there,” Martin Pohl, the attorney representing Ashley, said. “And I know Jason said in his statement that he doesn't feel comfortable going back to Kroger, and I can't say that I would disagree with him after something like this.”
A female employee identified as ‘Jane Doe’ is also named in the suit for a claim that she ran into Ashley's back with a shopping cart during the altercation.
Ashley also said he asked a manager to call 911, but they refused.
Kroger does not comment on pending litigation, but a statement from the company after the incident reads in part, “The safety and security of our customers and our associates is our top priority.”
