Man’s friends question his death at Highlands bar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Questions are swirling after a Louisville man dies from his injuries after an altercation at a popular Highlands bar. Many versions of what happened between the man and a Nowhere Bar employee have been circulating on social media all weekend.
“It’s still difficult to try and process it,” Gus Parks said. Parks was a longtime friend of the victim, 35-year-old Christopher McKinney.
Parks and other friends tell WAVE 3 News they’re having trouble understanding how a night out at Nowhere Bar in the Highlands ended in McKinney’s death.
The call came into dispatchers at 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning.
“Start EMS to 1133 Bardstown Road, there’s a semi-conscious male got into an altercation of some sort.”
Photos circulated on social media of people standing around McKinney awaiting for paramedics to arrive. He died a few hours later at University Hospital. People at the bar also posted about what may have happened.
Monday afternoon, LMPD told us their investigation revealed McKinney was being escorted out of the bar for unruly behavior, and that’s when witnesses say he and a Nowhere Bar employee got into a brief altercation that led to McKinney to being knocked out. Police say after multiple witness interviews, they found no reason to believe the incident was a hate crime. McKinney was gay.
“He never had a negative thing to say about anyone,” Parks said.
Multiple friends told us they don’t understand it because they never knew McKinney to be anything but kind and positive, a newlywed with so much to look forward to.
Parks, who was in McKinney’s wedding a few months ago said, “You never want to lose someone you’ve been best friends with for the majority of your adulthood,” he said. “He’s been a part of my life through my ups and my downs, the good, the bad, the happy, the sad and he brought so much joy to my life and helped me to become a better person.”
He added, “He truly, truly cared about people.”
No one has been charged in the incident. Police are withholding the employees name.
LMPD also told us their investigation is being turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney to determine how to proceed.
