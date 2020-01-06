Police asking for reports after dogs die from rat poisoning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two dogs died after they were slipped rat poison in the 800 block of Mulberry Street on New Year’s day in Germantown.
Reports of similar poisonings have been made on social media and Louisville Metro Animal Services is investigating, but no other cases have been reported to them.
Amelia Oglesby says it scares her to think someone may have targeted and poisoned her dogs. “It’s actually quite terrifying,” Oglesby said. “I don't even let Cash into the backyard anymore because I don't know what else is back there.” She bought a muzzle for her surviving dog, Cash and now keeps a close eye on the alley behind her house.
Oglesby and Cash were in Chicago on New Years Day while her sister stayed home watching her other two dogs, Juno and Bella. Oglesby says her sister noticed the two dogs were hanging around the fence in the back, but didn’t think much of it.
“A couple of hours later, the smaller dog started to seize,” Oglesby said. Her sister took the seizing Juno to the vet, and soon after, Bella started seizing too.
“They lost all sense of motor skills, didn’t know where they were, couldn’t really use their brain anymore to an extent,” Oglesby said. It was too much for Bella, an older dog. She was put down right away. Juno held out until 4:35 the next morning before being euthanized.
“They were my children,” Oglesby said. Oglesby says the vet found an orange gummy substance, believed to be rat poison, in their teeth and paws, which was also found on the leaves by a hole in the back fence. That fence separates Oglesby’s backyard from the alley.
Oglesby is working with both LMPD and LMAS to get to the bottom of what might be one case out of a few. “They didn't have any reports on file, which is quite astonishing to me, honestly, because I’ve heard a lot of other things that have happened via Facebook and Nextdoor and whatever else,” Oglesby said.
If you live in or around the Germantown area and your pet has been poisoned please call animal services so they can investigate.
