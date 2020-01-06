Police looking for missing Nelson County man

Police looking for missing Nelson County man
Christopher Higsdon, 30, was last seen driving a red GMC Sierra pickup truck. Higsdon is described as 5′8″ and approximately 160 pounds. (Source: Nelson County Sheriff's Office - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt | January 6, 2020 at 6:46 PM EST - Updated January 6 at 6:52 PM

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing Nelson County man.

The sheriff’s office posted the notice of a missing person Monday night on Facebook.

Christopher Higsdon, 30, was last seen driving a red GMC Sierra pickup truck. Higsdon is described as 5′8″ and approximately 160 pounds.

A family member said that he was last seen on December 30th in the New Haven/Bardstown area.

Anyone with information on Higsdon’s whereabouts is asked to call Nelson County dispatch at (502) 348-3211.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.