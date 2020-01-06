Police looking for missing Nelson County man

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing Nelson County man.
The sheriff’s office posted the notice of a missing person Monday night on Facebook.
Christopher Higsdon, 30, was last seen driving a red GMC Sierra pickup truck. Higsdon is described as 5′8″ and approximately 160 pounds.
A family member said that he was last seen on December 30th in the New Haven/Bardstown area.
Anyone with information on Higsdon’s whereabouts is asked to call Nelson County dispatch at (502) 348-3211.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.