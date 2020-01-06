Record-setting adoption figures leave KHS celebrating ‘Year Of The Cat’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society is declaring 2019 as “The Year Of The Cat.”
KHS recorded its largest adoption year on record last year, as 6,902 animals found new homes.
The biggest winners were cats -- 3,424 of them to be exact, while 3,398 dogs and 80 horses also found homes in 2019. It was the first time in KHS history that cat adoptions outnumbered dog adoptions.
“More and more, cats are becoming people’s choice for a new pet,” KHS spokeswoman Andrea Blair said. “Cats are often great companions for senior citizens, busy families, renters, people who travel for work – and we’re seeing many millennials choosing cats as their first furry family members.”
Blair added that 1,583 cat adoptions took place at the Purrfect Day Café, which opened last year on Bardstown Road.
