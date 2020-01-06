Report: Kentucky Down Under donating half of January sales to Australia Zoo amid bushfires

Report: Kentucky Down Under donating half of January sales to Australia Zoo amid bushfires
Representatives from Kentucky Down Under, an Australia-themed animal park in Horse Cave, plan to donate half of January’s attraction sales to the Australia Zoo. (Source: Kentucky Down Under / WNKY)
By Shellie Sylvestri | January 6, 2020 at 6:58 PM EST - Updated January 6 at 6:58 PM

(WAVE) – Kentucky Down Under is doing its part to help Australia amid the devastating bushfires wreaking havoc on the landscape, forcing evacuations, and killing hundreds of millions of animals.

Kentucky Down Under officials hope the money from half of January's attraction fees will help wildlife experts in Australia treat any animals saved and impacted by the bushfires.
Kentucky Down Under officials hope the money from half of January's attraction fees will help wildlife experts in Australia treat any animals saved and impacted by the bushfires. (Source: Pixabay)

NBC-affiliate WNKY in Bowling Green reports on its Facebook page that representatives from Kentucky Down Under, an Australia-themed animal park in Horse Cave, plan to donate half of January’s attraction sales to the Australia Zoo.

The post reveals officials hope the money will help wildlife experts in Australia treat any animals saved and impacted by the bushfires.

Click here to learn more about Kentucky Down Under and to buy tickets to the park.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.