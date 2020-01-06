Report: Kentucky Down Under donating half of January sales to Australia Zoo amid bushfires

(WAVE) – Kentucky Down Under is doing its part to help Australia amid the devastating bushfires wreaking havoc on the landscape, forcing evacuations, and killing hundreds of millions of animals.
NBC-affiliate WNKY in Bowling Green reports on its Facebook page that representatives from Kentucky Down Under, an Australia-themed animal park in Horse Cave, plan to donate half of January’s attraction sales to the Australia Zoo.
The post reveals officials hope the money will help wildlife experts in Australia treat any animals saved and impacted by the bushfires.
Click here to learn more about Kentucky Down Under and to buy tickets to the park.
