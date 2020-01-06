Second arrest made in 2017 double murder case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection to a double murder case from 2017.
Thomas Lanham, 35, was arrested by LMPD Monday around 1:30 p.m., charged with the murders of Austin Gamez and Teressa McCoy. Lanham was indicted back in December with charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Larry Sauer, 35, was arrested at his home in December also charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence.
In December of 2017, McCoy was found shot dead by police at Bessler Auto Parts on Strawberry Lane. Gamez was reported missing a few days later.
Police said Gamez was also killed, but the body has not yet been found.
Investigations have been ongoing for more than two years with search warrants, witness statements, and video recordings helping to solve the case.
Sauer and Lanham’s homes were searched back in 2018 in connection to the murders. Lanham was initially arrested with drug charges, but the case was dropped.
