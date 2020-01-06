SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Edition

It will actually develop right over KY tonight/early Tuesday. This means placement/timing will vary a bit but in general, this looks to develop between 3-6am. Placement is still favoring central/southern KY. It may be a mix of rain/snow to start with rates key on the snow part. Since it will be moving so far, even a burst of moderate snow will have its limits on impact with it moving away quickly. Having said that, this one is about timing and a few slick spots could occur in isolated locations near/south of the Parkways during this time. This is one of those if you sleep in, you will miss it. Sunshine will take place a few hours after it.