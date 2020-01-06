TARC announces new Rapid Line plan aimed at improving efficiency

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC on Monday announced a new plan to get riders from the suburbs into downtown Louisville more quickly.
Its new Rapid Line will run every 15 minutes every weekday from the Gene Snyder into downtown.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was among those who spoke at Monday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. He said the move was entirely data driven and is part of a larger proposal to install new lines across the city.
Eventually, TARC plans to make 37 stops along the busy Dixie Highway corridor. Also, nine of the buses will sync up with traffic signals to maximize efficiency.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.