Third arrest made in connection to Watterson Expressway shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A third man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway December 30th.
Rontay McCrary, 20, was charged with attempted murder, assault, and wanton endangerment.
Javon Bailey, 20, and Phillip King, 18, were taken into custody on Dec. 31.
McCrary, Bailey and King are accused of pulling up next to a vehicle on the Watterson Expressway and firing shots. The car that was shot at was later found by police with one person inside shot. The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Two other women that were also inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting were not hit.
McCrary was arraigned in court Monday where he plead not guilty to the charges. A judge set his bond at $100,000, and his next court date is on January 16th.
