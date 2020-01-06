Victim injured in Parkland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood
A call of a shooting came in at 4:27 p.m. at the intersection of South 28th Street and W. Kentucky Avenue, Metrosafe confirmed.
First responders arrived and found a male victim who had been shot. He was brought to University of Louisville Hospital with non-fatal injuries, per LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
It is unclear if the victim is from the area.
No suspect has been named.
Metrosafe confirms the LMPD Homicide Unit has been advised of the incident and police have shut down the area to start their investigation.
No other information was immediately available.
Call 502-574-LMPD if you have any information. Tips can be left anonymously.
