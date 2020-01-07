3 arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually exploit child

L-R Randy Earl Bryant, Andrew Kark Halford, and Bogdan Kevyn Little (Source: Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA Staff | January 6, 2020 at 3:54 PM EST - Updated January 6 at 7:29 PM

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three suspects have been arrested after a “lengthy comprehensive investigation” into allegations they were attempting to sexually exploit a child, according to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman.

Randy Earl Bryant, 42, of Dozier; Bogdan Kevyn Little, 19, of Greenville; and Andrew Kark Halford, 31, of River Falls, were arrested and transported to the county jail.

All three are charged with one count of electronic solicitation of a child, while Little and Halford both face an additional charge (two for Halford) of transmitting obscene material to a child by computer.

“The investigation was a collaborative effort and took several weeks to complete,” Turman said, adding “this type of investigation can be exhausting with the man-hours involved to include working around the clock, in addition to working a regular investigations schedule.”

All three are being held at the Covington County Jail. Bryant is facing a bond of $60,000, while Little’s is $120,000 and Halford’s is $180,000.

“We must protect our children and this investigation was a real eye-opener,” the sheriff explained. “I foresee more of these type investigations in the future.”

