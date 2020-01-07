Bradley, Evansville meet in conference play

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. K.J. Riley, Artur Labinowicz, Sam Cunliffe and John Hall have collectively accounted for 55 percent of Evansville's scoring this year including 52 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Bradley, Darrell Brown, Nate Kennell and Koch Bar have scored 46 percent of the team's points this season, including 66 percent of all Braves points over their last five.