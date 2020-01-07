Broken sewer line under Harrods Creek worse than expected

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The process to fix a broken sewer line in Prospect has been tougher than the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District initially predicted.
MSD officials confirmed the line, which is 35-feet under Harrods Creek, broke in late November.
Contractors are now able to reach the bottom of the repair shaft where cameras inserted into the pipe show the damage is worse than expected.
Both pipes under the creek have significant breaks.
“Right now, we’re really focused on trying to make sure that the site is safe and to make sure that the repair that we do will minimize this from happening in the future,” Tony Parrott, the executive director of MSD, said. “Unfortunately, it’s going to take a little longer time.”
Parrott didn’t offer a timeline for when the repairs may be finished.
MSD has reportedly stopped the overflow of sewage, but not before a million gallons of sewer water entered the creek. For that reason, everyone is advised to stay out of the creek between Harrods Run Road and the Ohio River.
