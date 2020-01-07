Flu still holding on strong in WAVE country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) –As kids go back to school after winter break, the opportunity for spreading the flu could mean another uptick in cases.
"Remind kids to not share drinks, wash hands frequently, use alcohol-based rub when you don't have soap and water," Nurse Manager Janene Atchley said. "Covering your cough, staying home when you're sick."
Norton Healthcare providers diagnosed more than 2,000 confirmed flu cases in the 15-county Louisville and Southern Indiana area last week, bringing the season total to nearly 5,000 cases.
So far this season, areas most heavily affected have been in Western and Southern Louisville and Bullitt County. Southern Indiana largely had been spared so far this season, but the area saw a sharp increase in cases last week.
The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness reported 886 new cases during the week, which is a 30% increase from the week before.
To avoid the flu, doctors urge patients to get a flu shot immediately. Wash your hands, sneeze, and cough into a tissue, and don't touch your face with your hands.
“Routine cleaning of all hard services whether that’s your phone, your kitchen area, your child’s desk,” family physician Dr. Karla Owen said. “Anything your child goes to school with and comes back with, clean everything.”
If you’re not sure if you have a common cold or the flu, Owen says the flu has an abrupt onset high fever, which is something Abi Nichols, 8, hopes she never has again.
"I do wash my hands more often now," Nichols said. "I eat healthier and I drink healthier because I don't want to get the flu again."
55,000 people had to be hospitalized because of the flu in the country this season. There have been nearly 3,000 deaths and 27 of those were children.
