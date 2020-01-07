Food truck stolen in Germantown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 502 Cafe food truck on Goss Avenue has been stolen, and the owners are asking for assistance in locating the vehicle.
Owners of the food truck posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that the truck was missing and that someone had stolen it. Less than an hour later, they posted that the truck was last seen in the Shively area Tuesday morning.
The food truck is owned and operated by the Four Pegs Beer Lounge.
502 Cafe is asking for anyone who may have any information on the missing truck to call them at (502) 439-2692 or the Four Pegs Beer Lounge at (502) 634-1447.
