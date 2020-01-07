FORECAST: Calm weather before the late-week deluge

ALERT DAYS
- Saturday (1/11)
WEATHER HEADLINES
- 2"-5" of rain Friday and Saturday with flash flooding and river flooding concerns
- Wind gusts up to 45 mph on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies overnight will be mostly clear as we settle down near freezing. Expect a breezy night that will make it feel even colder!
Wednesday will be a return to nearly full sunshine but high temperatures will only get into the mid 40s. With clear skies Wednesday night temperatures will once again drop into the 20s and lower 30s.
On Thursday clouds will be on the increase during the day. Winds will also start to pick up. High temperatures in the afternoon will be in the mid to upper 50s with a small shower chance west of Louisville late in the day.
Rain cranks up by early Friday but the heaviest and most widespread rain will be on Saturday. Between the two days we'll pick up 2"-5" of rainfall, triggering a WAVE 3 News Alert Day.
Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible on Saturday as that heavy rain and thunder moves through, and there's even a chance for some stronger storms in Southern Kentucky.
The second half of the weekend will be cooler and calmer.
