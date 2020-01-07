FORECAST: Dry weather until Thursday afternoon

ALERT DAYS
- Saturday (1/11)
WEATHER HEADLINES
- THURSDAY PM: Wind gusts over 30 mph possible
- SATURDAY: Wind gusts over 45 mph possible
- SATURDAY: Heavy rainfall with 1-4″ possible, locally higher
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We'll see clearing skies for the rest of the day with highs pushing well into the 40s.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Wednesday will be a return to nearly full sunshine but high temperatures will still be in the mid 40s. With clear skies Wednesday night temperatures will once again drop into the 20s and lower 30s.
We continue to monitor the setup for Friday afternoon into Saturday. Rounds of heavy rain, gusty winds, and even some strong thunderstorms will be possible. An Alert Day is in effect for this event. Stay close for forecast updates.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.