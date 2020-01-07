Girl Scouts’ new ‘Lemon-Ups’ join the 2020 cookie season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana are kicking off 2020′s cookie season with a new cookie and new packaging celebrating young female leaders.
‘Lemon-Ups’, the new crispy lemon-flavored cookie available this year is baked with inspiring messages created by Girl Scout entrepreneurs. Cookies will have phrases such as “I am a go-getter", or " I am an innovator" on the top. There are eight phrases total that will bring positive messages and the experience of Girl Scouting to life.
The Girl Scouts are also unveiling new packaging for their cookies. The updated images on the packaging will feature current Girl Scouts participating in many different experiences that are available to Scouts, including canoeing, engineering and science projects, and volunteering in the community.
“The cookie program not only helps the girls earn funds for their troops, they also develop five important skills while planning for their cookie sales,” Brooke Sloan, Director of Merchandising and Product Sales said. “They learn about goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. Our troops learn how to market and sell a product, they learn about economics, how to budget, how to set goals, how to talk to people, great business etiquette, and just so much more.”
The new cookies and packaging were unveiled Tuesday morning at the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana building on Lexington Road. ‘Lemon-Ups’ will join favorites such as ‘Thin Mints’ and ‘Do-Si-Dos’ available for purchase from registered Girl Scouts.
