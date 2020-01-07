Girl Scouts’ new ‘Lemon-Ups’ join the 2020 cookie season

“The cookie program not only helps the girls earn funds for their troops, they also develop five important skills while planning for their cookie sales,” Brooke Sloan, Director of Merchandising and Product Sales said. “They learn about goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. Our troops learn how to market and sell a product, they learn about economics, how to budget, how to set goals, how to talk to people, great business etiquette, and just so much more.”