Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll. The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel. The Blue Devils had nine first-place votes and the Jayhawks two. No. 4 Baylor moved into the top five for the first time in three years and undefeated Auburn rose to No. 5. Butler climbed five spots to No. 6 for the program's highest ranking ever. San Diego State is the only other undefeated Division I team. The Aztecs jumped six spots to No. 7. Michigan State, Oregon and Florida State round out the top 10.