Highlands businesses likely to talk about security at next meeting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Will bars and entertainment venues look into any security changes following this weekend’s death at a Highlands bar?
WAVE 3 News reported Christopher McKinney, 35, died after police say he got into an altercation with an employee at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road.
Aaron Givhan, the President of the Highlands Commerce Guild told WAVE 3 News they have to ask and reflect of the incident and how it was handled. “Could anyone do anything better?”
It’s a question certain to be asked among Highlands businesses after McKinney died early Sunday morning at Nowhere Bar.
Givhan says security has been a topic at past meetings. but told us, “It’s never escalated to the level of injury on site and death.”
The guild has encouraged the use of off-duty police officers. Those officers are usually outside with business security inside.
“The bartenders and the management know who they are and who to go get if there’s an incident,” WAVE 3 News Safety and Security Expert D’Shawn Johnson said.
The idea is to get anyone causing trouble inside moved outside where off-duty police can take over. LMPD said McKinney was being escorted out of the bar for unruly behavior when he got into an altercation with a Nowhere Bar employee leading to McKinney being knocked out and later dying.
“Having someone die with an incident like this, is very rare," Johnson said.
Johnson, who’s worked Derby crowds and hired security staff for businesses in the past said it’s a tough job to be watchful over a crowd where there’s alcohol involved in a confined space.
“Any security (employee) that’s worked any venue has had a physical altercation at one point and time with someone that’s come to that venue," Johnson said.
He said businesses should have regular security meetings and go back over their restraint procedures and even simple reminders like being watchful and directing bartenders to cut people off.
“Some people don’t know when to say when, and that’s when as a security guy you have to step in,” Johnson said. “Because your job is not only to protect that person that doesn’t stop drinking and you have to protect the other patrons.”
Johnson said when new employees are hired, even if they have security experience, businesses have to go back over their own rules with them to make sure everyone is one the same page. He said although all that may have been done in this case, hearing about a death is very alarming.
The Highlands Commerce Guild’s next meeting will be on January 29th.
