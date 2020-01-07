Indiana Department of Child Services releases 2018 Child Fatality Report

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Indiana Department of Child Services released its 2018 Annual Report of Child Abuse and Neglect Fatalities in Indiana.
The report goes into very graphic detail of child abuse and neglect cases happening across the Hoosier state, finding around a quarter of child deaths in 2018 were linked to abuse and neglect.
Abusive head trauma is something that accounted for 25 percent of these deaths.
“Many involve an impact and everything involving the child’s head, very graphic, very tragic,” said Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear.
Head trauma is something Lockyear says he has seen over and over.
“When you talk about abuse cases, a vast majority we see are these head injury cases, the shaken baby, those always seem to be the common thread," Lockyear told us.
The report shows child deaths in Posey, Gibson and Vanderburgh Counties, and it’s something the Ark Crisis Child Care Center is working to prevent.
“We want to make sure that that family has the support that they need if they do get that child back, so things can stay safe for that child,” said Angie Richards Cheek, the executive director at Ark Crisis Children’s Center.
The crisis center provides free child care to families in need, and almost all of those children are from the Department of Child Services.
“We see this time and time again where these kiddos are left with someone who just can’t properly care for them, and things unfortunately happen,” Richards Cheek said.
The report found 80 percent of these cases involved children younger than three-years-old, and 46 percent were deemed homicides.
Richards Cheek said they can help take the stress off family members, “Mom, dad, grandma, single dad, whoever it may be. If they don’t feel like they can adequately care for a child themselves, bring them to us. Let us take care of them.”
Another link to these deaths the coroner has seen are issues with co-sleeping.
The report also highlights substance abuse, low income and unemployment as other contributing factors.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.