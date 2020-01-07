Irwin family rescues thousands of animals from Australian wildfires

AUSTRALIA (WAVE) - The family of the late Steve Irwin, also known as “The Crocodile Hunter”, is continuing his legacy in animal conservation and wildlife preservation. Now they are helping out by saving animals affected by Australia’s devastating wildfires.
Bindi Irwin, Steve’s daughter, as well as Steve’s son Robert Irwin have been posting updates on social media providing updates as their family helps treat and rescue animals affected by the record large blazes in Australia.
According to a post from Bindi’s Instagram, the family’s Wildlife Hospital located in the Australia Zoo has treated more than 90,000 patients.
Robert posted a photo of an orphaned platypus named ‘Ollie’ that was the 90,000th patient.
Over the last 16 years, the Irwins’ Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital has provided wildlife rehabilitation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The family owns and operates the zoo.
The zoo has also set up a GoFundMe page to construct more water stations due to the intense drought conditions in the area.
The University of Sydney has estimated that more than 480 million animals have died due to the wildfires in New South Wales alone.
