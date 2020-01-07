Kentucky AG to guide prosecutors on handling child abuse cases

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced plans to give state attorneys a manual for finding better ways to prosecute cases of child abuse.
Describing what he called a loss of innocence, Cameron convened a roundtable discussion on how to handle the issue.
“Look, you know, our children are our future,” Cameron said. “And so any loss of innocence that we see in our next generation, we need to be in the business as elected officials, as concerned citizens of how we can ultimately end this scourge.”
The roundtable included leaders in the field from Kosair Charities, US Attorney’s Office, University of Kentucky and Kentucky Youth Advocates.
No specific policy directives or solutions came out of the meeting, but Cameron said his office will be developing a manual for the Commonwealth’s Attorneys to follow.
“We're going to put forth in the coming months a prosecutor's manual, or a tool kit if you will,” Cameron said, "to better assist our Commonwealth's Attorneys and our county attorneys in how to look out for ways to better prosecute child abuse cases.”
No specific legislation was announced for the new session getting underway at the State Capitol.
Cameron said responsibility for passage of any child abuse laws rests with the Governor and legislative leaders.
