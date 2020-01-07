Kentucky Humane Society reports record-setting adoption numbers for 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – 2019 was a record-setting year for the Kentucky Humane Society.
The non-profit confirms to WAVE 3 News it found homes for more than 6,900 animals, making it the largest adoption year on record.
For the first time in KHS history, more cats were adopted than dogs. Of the 3,400 cats adopted, more than 1,500 happened at the Purrfect Day Cat Café on Bardstown Road in the Highlands.
The Humane Society reported that more families are adopting cats, and fewer are coming into the shelter; that means they're able to take in cats from overcrowded shelters across the state.
Last year, KHS also found homes for nearly 3,400 dogs and 80 horses.
