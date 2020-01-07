Kentucky State Police move into new command post in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have opened a new command post in Elizabethtown. It replaces the old one that was already across town in Hardin County.
One of the things that police are excited about is the sheer size of the new post. There is extra land and extra space. The buildings already in place can be used for many things like training or housing of officers from out of town.
One trooper said it’s not just a KSP post anymore, but a KSP campus.
The new post has more than 14 acres of land, and 61 thousand square feet of operating space. Troopers said that’s what makes it such a big asset for them, literally. And it didn’t cost taxpayers a dime.
Because it was formerly a juvenile detention center owned by the state, the only major investment going into it has been time.
“We came down here, troopers and detectives, we put on our work clothes and we did what I call sweat equity,” Trooper Scotty Sharp said. “We painted the walls, we moved furniture, we did whatever needed to be done to try to help save money and get us over here as quickly as possible.”
KSP said some of the other benefits include easier access to the interstate and more recruitment opportunities.
